‘Whole face is gone on the side’: 12-year-old boy attacked by dog while getting off bus in north Harris County, authorities say

12-year-old boy attacked by dog while getting off bus in north Harris County, authorities say

HOUSTON – Investigators said a boy that was attacked by a dog while getting off the bus in north Harris County Thursday had to climb on top of a car for protection. Authorities said he’s now in the hospital.

This is one of two violent attacks by dogs that happened Thursday.

“He’s my nephew and I pray he gets better. His whole face is gone on the side,” Candice Green told KPRC 2.

Green says it was heartbreaking to see her 12-year-old nephew in pain. Deputies say just moments after getting off of a school bus on Tree House Lane, he was attacked by a husky. The boy suffered bites to his face, arm and leg. He’s now in the hospital. The dog also attacked a second boy who suffered minor injuries.

READ MORE: ‘It was pretty gruesome’: Man in critical condition after being mauled by 2 loose pit bulls in northwest Harris County, deputies say

Ad

“He shouldn’t have to be scared to get off the bus and jump on top of a car. He should be able to walk home with no hesitation no problems or anything,” Green said.

This dog attack comes on the heels of another attack that happened in northwest Harris County Thursday morning.

A man is in critical condition after he was mauled by two pit bulls.

Harris County Precinct 4 deputies said it happened in the 4300 block of Queens Retreat Drive around 6:30 a.m. when a man was on an early morning walk. The dogs crossed the street to approach the man as he tried to back away.

Deputies have not identified the victim but said the man, likely in his 40′s or 50′s, suffered injuries to his upper body, lower body, face and neck. Paramedics had to give him two units of blood on the scene.