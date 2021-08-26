‘Horrific’: Man in critical condition after being attacked by 2 loose pit bulls in northwest Harris County, deputies say

HOUSTON – A man is in critical condition after deputies said he was attacked by two loose pit bulls in northwest Harris County Thursday.

Harris County Precinct 4 deputies said it happened in the 4300 block of Queens Retreat Drive.

According to authorities, Life Flight landed in a church parking lot located at 13222 Bammel N. Houston and transported the victim to a local hospital.

Heavy police presence in the 4300 block of Queens Retreat Drive in reference to an elderly male who was attacked by two loose dogs.



Life flight has landed at 13222 Bammel N Huston in the church parking lot and will be transporting the victim to a local hospital. pic.twitter.com/pWxIqWhMyu — Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) August 26, 2021

KPRC 2 has surveillance video showing the attack, which was described as “horrific” by deputies.

A neighbor told KPRC 2 he shot both of the dogs. Both canines are reportedly still alive.

Precinct 4 deputies now have the dogs in custody.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.