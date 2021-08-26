Partly Cloudy icon
‘Horrific’: Man in critical condition after being attacked by 2 loose pit bulls in northwest Harris County, deputies say

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

HOUSTON – A man is in critical condition after deputies said he was attacked by two loose pit bulls in northwest Harris County Thursday.

Harris County Precinct 4 deputies said it happened in the 4300 block of Queens Retreat Drive.

According to authorities, Life Flight landed in a church parking lot located at 13222 Bammel N. Houston and transported the victim to a local hospital.

KPRC 2 has surveillance video showing the attack, which was described as “horrific” by deputies.

A neighbor told KPRC 2 he shot both of the dogs. Both canines are reportedly still alive.

Precinct 4 deputies now have the dogs in custody.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

