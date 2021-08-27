Groovy as all get-out: Peek inside this fab Texas pad on the market

Whatever the reason you’re here, whether you’re honest-to-goodness house hunting, you’re an old-school architecture fanatic, you’re searching for new images to tack to your dream home vision board, or you just need something to gawk at to pass the time cooped up indoors, enjoy a virtual tour of this groovy Texas home on the market.

By the numbers: 8719 Stanwood Dr, Dallas, TX 75228 | $449,500 | 1,634 square feet | 1956 (year built) | 3 bedrooms | 2 bathrooms | 1 hot tub (because, of course)

There’s nary a week that passes, when, in some corner of the Lone Star State, an awe striking abode best described as an “oddity” graces the market. Enter 8719 Stanwood Drive, a downright groovy Dallas domicile asking $650,000.

Dubbed a work of art, the home has been updated “while maintaining every bit of its Mid-Century Modern Design,” the property listing reads.

The home’s exterior is anything but understated. Distinctly Mid-Century Modern, it reps a dynamic, sloping roof, canopies and a deep recessed turquoise door with three circular windows. Near the entrance, three turquoise podiums display hunks of what looks like crystal, framed by a red-tinted slate which hangs behind it.

Inside, highlights include clerestory windows, custom cabinetry, and unusually-shaped mirrors. Outdoors, a shaded atrium houses a wood-paneled hot tub -- and many, many succulents. In the secluded spot, a myriad of orange and aqua-tinted panels decorate the wood screens and masonry.

Withstanding its colorful updates, the home retains an elusive aura of cool only ever really found in a true mid-century modern structure.

The home captured the attention of Zillow surfers and it was soon featured on multiple home listing forums, including popular Instagram page ModTexas, an outlet where mid-century modern architecture enthusiasts document the state’s many mid-mod masterpieces.

“My dream home,” wrote one commenter.

While some were head-over-heels for the home, others were a bit more weary. One mid-century modern purist lamented the home’s updates.

“Really too bad they decided to flip it with painted grey brick and LVP. Still good. Was probably incredible before,” wrote one commenter.

If you’ve got $650,000 burning a hole in your pocket and you’re ready to pony up the big bucks to call this groovy gem your forever home, give listing agent Steven Markel a ring at (972) 732-6000. For more information on the listing, click here.

Whether or not you’re interested in relocating to Dallas, you can still enjoy this rad pad, courtesy of the internet.

Scroll through the slideshow above for a virtual tour of 8719 Stanwood Drive.

