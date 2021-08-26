Introducing Adventurefuls, the Girl Scout’s new chocolatey, caramel cookie flavor

Girl Scouts announced that the new Adventurefuls cookie will join its nationwide lineup for the 2022 Girl Scout Cookie season. An indulgent brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt, Adventurefuls take cookie lovers on a delicious taste adventure just like Girl Scouts go on their own amazing adventures through the program. Visit www.girlscoutcookies.org to sign up to be notified as soon as Adventurefuls and other Girl Scout Cookies are on sale in your area.

Nursing some serious Girl Scout cookie withdrawal symptoms? Unfortunately, the Girl Scout’s 2022 Cookie Season is still months away. But, during this dark, Girl Scout cookie dry spell, we’ve got a spark of good news for you -- Come 2022, the Girl Scouts will introduce a new cookie.

Dubbed Adventurefuls, the brownie-cookie hybrid has caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt.

Troops nationwide will offer the Adventurefuls come the 2020 cookie season.

“Every purchase of Adventurefuls, and the whole portfolio of iconic cookies, during cookie season, fuels local Girl Scouts’ adventures throughout the year: exploring what interests them, discovering their passions, and taking action on issues they care about,” reads a Girl Scout release announcing the new cookie. “Whether they’re using their STEM skills to solve a problem, changing a law to help their community, having a courageous outdoor experience, or starting an innovative nonprofit, Girl Scouts build a better future for themselves and the world.”

The local 2022 Cookie program:

For those on Girl Scout cookie watch, here’s how the cookie season typically proceeds in the Houston area, according to the Girl Scouts of San Jacinto, which oversees the regions many troops.

Late January: Troops may begin picking up cookies from designated cookie drops. Girls begin taking orders via tools like Smart Cookies or an optional paper order card to help with planning.

Early February: Rejoice, sugar fiends! The 2021 Cookie Program begins! All cookies will be delivered to all troops and will be available for purchase to the general public at this time.

Mid-February: Cookie booth sales begin.

Late March: A dark time -- The 2021 Cookie Program ends.

For additional information about the local cookie program, visit www.gssjc.org.

