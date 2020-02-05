Pair your favorite Girl Scout cookie with one of these refreshing beverages

Girl Scout cookie season is upon us, which means it’s time to stock up on our favorite cookies (anyone else love themself a good Thin Mint?) and make them last long enough until they’re on sale again.

The best part about eating a Girl Scout cookie is arguably dunking it into a cold glass of milk or enjoying it with a hot cup of coffee -- which got us thinking, what is the best thing to drink while enjoying each Girl Scout cookie?

Thin Mints + your favorite stout or porter

Thin Mint (Girl Scouts of the USA)

First of all, if you’ve never enjoyed a frozen Thin Mint before, you should do that -- immediately. It will change your life. As far as pairing the minty cookie with a beverage, we’ve gotta go with a dark beer, like a stout or porter. The rich chocolate and mint flavors will blend perfectly with the malty flavors of the beer.

Tagalongs/Peanut Butter Patties + milk

Tagalongs (Girl Scouts of the USA)

It doesn’t matter if you’re drinking 2%, skim or almond, milk and cookies is a classic combination that will never go out of style. While a chocolate chip cookie might be preferred here, the Tagalong that’s filled with peanut butter and surrounded by chocolate sounds too good to pass up alongside a cold glass of milk.

Samoas/Caramel deLites + chai tea

Samoas (Girl Scouts of the USA)

Any tea would work great with a Girl Scout cookie, but the rich flavors of cinnamon, cardamom and ginger in a chai tea (or latte if you’re feeling fancy) would pair so nicely with the ooey gooey caramel tones in the irresistible Samoa cookie. Also, if you’ve never had a Samoa cookie, what are you waiting for?

Lemonades + White Claw

Lemonades. (Girl Scouts of the USA)

What do you pair with a classic shortbread cookie topped with delicious lemon icing? Sure, a glass of sparkling wine would be lovely, but we felt like we couldn’t leave out America’s favorite summertime drink: the White Claw. We recommend going with the lime flavor, which will pair nicely with the citrus-flavored cookie. As they say, there aren’t any laws drinking claws, and the same goes for Girl Scout cookies.

Trefoils/Shortbread + coffee

Trefoils (Girl Scouts of the USA)

The Trefoils might be the most basic of all the Girl Scout cookies, but that doesn’t mean they’re not delicious and worth trying. The flavors are so simple and classic that we had to pair the cookie with a beverage that’s equally as classic. Why not eat it with a cup of coffee? There’s something very comforting about sipping on a cup of coffee with a scrumptious shortbread cookie on the side, right?

Do-si-dos/Peanut Butter Sandwich + hot chocolate

Do-si-dos/Peanut Butter Sandwich (Girl Scouts of the USA)

Do-si-dos are just peanut butter sandwiches, and the one thing missing that would take them over the edge is a little bit of chocolate. That’s why we’d recommend pairing this tasty cookie with a pipping hot cup of hot chocolate. Your tastebuds will thank us later.

Thanks-A-Lot + chocolate milk

Thanks-A-Lot (Girl Scouts of the USA)

Maybe the Trefoli is a little too simple for you, but you still want a shortbread cookie? The Thanks-A-Lot is here to save the day. The shortbread cookie has a delightful layer of chocolate on the bottom that can cure any craving. A nice cold glass of chocolate milk will only add to the richness that this combo possesses.

Toffee-tastic + caramel macchiato

Toffee-Tastic (Girl Scouts of the USA)

Any Starbucks aficionado will tell you a caramel macchiato is one of the best things to order off the menu, and they’re pretty easy to make at home. Dunking a Toffee-tastic Girl Scout cookie that is filled with the rich toffee flavor will complement so nicely, considering the caramel tones in this beverage. The best part is, you can have the drink hot or over ice. It will go great with the cookie either way.