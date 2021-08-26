Gov. Abbott, DSHS deploys additional medical staff, equipment to help hospitals crowded with COVID-19 patients

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Thursday that the Texas Department of State Health Services will deploy an additional 2,500 medical personnel to help assist hospitals and nursing homes in combat the rise in COVID-19 cases.

The 5,600 medical personnel across Texas has increased to 8,100 with the DSHS deployment.

Abbott has also announced that DSHS will provide medical equipment, such as ventilators, oxygen concentrators, heart monitors, IV pumps, feeding pumps and hospital beds, to Texas medical facilities in need.

“The medical personnel and equipment deployed by DSHS will provide crucial support to our health care facilities as they treat hospitalized cases of COVID-19,” said Governor Abbott. “Texans can do their part to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and hospitalizations by getting the vaccine. It’s safe, effective, and your best defense against COVID-19. Visit covidvaccine.texas.gov to find a vaccine provider near you.”

The deployment and operation are part of the governor’s plan to take action to mitigate the rise in cases in Texas. The additional deployment of personnel will be fully funded by the state through Sept. 30, according to a release.