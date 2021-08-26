Do you recognize him? FBI asks for public’s help identifying ‘backpack bandit’ who robbed 2 Houston-area banks

Witnesses described the man as a black male in his late 20s or early 30s, approximately 5′11″ tall, with a thin build, according to the release.

HOUSTON – The FBI’s Violent Crime Task Force asked for the public’s help identifying and locating a suspect dubbed the “backpack bandit,” who is accused of robbing two Houston-area banks in two days. He used a military green or khaki backpack during both robberies, according to the FBI.

The first bank robbery occurred at approximately 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at a Regions Bank located at 1502 Eldridge Parkway in west Houston. Upon entering the bank, the man walked behind the teller counter, pulled out a gun and ordered the employees to give him cash, according to a release from the FBI.

Police said the man placed the money in a military green or khaki backpack and left the bank.

Investigators believe the same man robbed another bank the following day.

At approximately 11:24 a.m. Thursday, the suspect entered a Member’s Choice Credit Union located at 1657 South Fry Road in Katy, according to the release. Upon entering the bank, he pulled out his gun, corralled the employees behind the teller counter and demanded cash, which he reportedly placed inside the same backpack he was seen using during the Wednesday robbery.

Witnesses described the man as a black male in his late 20s or early 30s, approximately 5′11″ tall, with a thin build, according to the release. During both robberies, the man wore white-framed sunglasses, a black Adidas baseball cap, a black face mask and black gloves.

Crime Stoppers of Houston is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the identification and arrest of the robber. Information can be reported over the phone at 713-222-TIPS (8477), online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls made directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.