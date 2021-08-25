Husband wakes up to find himself injured and wife shot to death in Pasadena, police say

Woman found dead, man injured in shooting in Pasadena, police say

PASADENA, Texas – Police are investigating after a woman was fatally shot and her husband was injured in Pasadena Wednesday.

Officers said the shooting happened in the 4200 block of Rainfall Drive.

According to investigators, the husband called police at around 3:45 a.m. and said he woke up to find his wife shot.

Police said the man was also shot and his condition is unknown.

Investigators said they are unsure of exactly what happened, but neighborhoods said they did hear gunshots overnight.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.