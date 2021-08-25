Harry Styles implementing COVID-19 safety protocols for ‘Love On Tour’ concert entry, including Houston show

PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 13: In this handout photo provided by Helene Marie Pambrun, Harry Styles performs during his European tour at AccorHotels Arena on March 13, 2018 in Paris, France. (Photo by Handout/Helene Marie Pambrun via Getty Images)

Harry Styles fans wishing to attend the Grammy Award-winning artist’s upcoming “Love On Tour” will be required to present proof of a full COVID-19 vaccination or negative COVID-19 test to enter the concert.

HSHQ (Harry Styles Headquarters) made the announcement regarding entry requirements across its social media Wednesday.

“We are looking forward to seeing everyone as we return to the road! Please know our band and crew will be taking every possible precaution to protect each other so we can bring the show to everyone who wants to attend and we ask you to do the same,” the announcement read. “For the health and safety of everyone attending Love On Tour, all ticket holders must provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours prior to entry, in addition to wearing a mask. Thank you. We can’t wait to see you soon!

After rescheduling concert dates twice, Styles will finally kick-off “Love On Tour” in Las Vegas this Saturday, September 4, and will stop in Texas soon after for performances in San Antonio, Dallas, and Houston.

Styles will take the stage in Houston on Monday, Sept. 13 at the Toyota Center.

According to a press release from Live Nation, “ticket holders must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 diagnostic test within 48 hours prior to entry or proof of full COVID-19 vaccination, in addition to wearing a mask, in order to attend the September 13th show at Toyota Center.”

Per the release, children under the age of 12 may attend the concert if they provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 48 hours of the show.

In addition to the band, crew, and fans, all venue staff will be required to follow the protocols, Live Nation’s press release states.

