Harry Styles announces new dates for ‘Love on Tour,’ including stop in Houston

HOUSTON – Harry Styles is headed back to the big stage this fall.

The former One Direction heartthrob has readjusted his COVID-19 delayed tour, ‘Love on Tour’ featuring singer Jenny Lewis.

The North America dates begin Sept. 4, with a Houston stop is set for Sept. 13 at 8 p.m. at the Toyota Center. According to the official ticketing system, the concert is nearly sold out with only a few seats left priced at nearly $3,000.

The Grammy Award-winning artist will also perform in San Antonio at the AT&T Center on Sept. 9 and in Dallas at the American Airlines Center on Sept. 11.

“LOVE ON TOUR will be going out across the USA this September and I could not be more excited for these shows,” Styles announced on Instagram Wednesday. “As always, the well-being of my fans, band, and crew, is my top priority. Safety guidelines will be available on the respective venue websites to ensure we can all be together as safely as possible. Please notice that some dates have changed, and new shows have been added.”

According to a press release, registration to purchase tickets for the new tour dates from Wednesday through Sunday, July 18 at 10 p.m. PT. To ensure fans get tickets in their hands directly, presale registration for the newly-added tour dates is available now here through Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program. Verified Fan on-sale begins Wednesday, July 21 with the General Public on sale Friday, July 23.

While adding a few new U.S. shows, he also shared that he will not be touring in the United Kingdom or the rest of the world due to the pandemic. He originally announced the North America tour in November 2019.

“To everyone in the UK, and across the world, I can’t wait to see you again, but for obvious reasons, it is just not possible at this time. I will be sharing more news soon about shows across the globe, and new music. I love you all so much. I’m very excited, and I can’t wait to see you,” he said.