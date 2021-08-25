Teen driver crashes into home during police chase in Garden Oaks, officers say

Driver crashes into home during police chase in Garden Oaks, officers say

HOUSTON – Houston police arrested a 17-year-old driver they said is responsible for crashing an SUV into a home in the Garden Oaks neighborhood Wednesday. Now, the homeowners have been left with a huge mess.

Police said it happened in the 800 block of Judiway Street around 3:15 a.m. According to investigators, officers spotted the driver speeding and tried to pull him over before he crashed through a fence and into the house.

Police said no one inside of the home was hurt during the crash and those inside were all in another room.

The driver was immediately arrested when authorities arrived at the scene, officers said.

Police said they are unsure of what caused the teen to crash into the home.