Mug shot: Brith Shalom rabbi was actually behind bars, accused of restraining woman when he was reported missing, records show

HOUSTON – A rabbi who was reported missing on Monday was actually behind bars when he couldn’t be found, records show.

Ranon Teller, 53, was arrested and charged with unlawful restraint.

The court record indicates Teller is accused of using force to restrain a 40-year-old woman without the person’s consent.

Teller, who was last seen outside the Embassy Suites near the Galleria on Sunday, was reported missing on Monday, but was reported found on Monday night.

An explanation of his whereabouts was not released when he was found.

Teller has been with Brith Shalom since 2005, according to the Brith Shalom website.

Brith Shalom’s president Jonah Paransky released a statement Wednesday that read, in part: “One of the most fundamental tenets of Jewish and Talmudic law is that the accused is entitled to a presumption of innocence. Additionally, our scriptures implore that justice must be pursued, wherever it may lead. With this in mind, I believe the best way we as a Brith Shalom community can show our support and love for our beloved rabbi and his family is to allow the legal process to play out without further involvement from us. As previously communicated, Rabbi Teller remains on leave from Brith Shalom. The Board of Trustees will be monitoring the situation and will update you as circumstances warrant. In the meantime, keep the rabbi and his family in your prayers as they navigate through these difficult times. Please continue to respect the privacy of Rabbi Teller and his family by not reaching out to them directly at this time.”

Ad

Teller, who is out on bond, is barred from having contact with the person he is accused of restraining, must appear in-court in person and must not use any controlled substance or dangerous drug unless issued by a doctor.

He is due in Harris County Criminal Court on Monday.