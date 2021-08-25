Ask 2: People are speeding through my neighborhood. How can we request speed bumps be installed on our street?

At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: People are speeding through my neighborhood. How can we request speed bumps be installed on our street?

Answer: Neighborhood Traffic Management Program (NTMP) oversees traffic-related problems in residential neighborhoods.

According to the City of Houston, NTMP works to implement “traffic calming” measures such as speed bumps.

One or more residents may complete an application requesting NTMP intervention in their neighborhood.

The application for NTMP Speed Control Program may be accessed by clicking here.

Ad

Per the City of Houston programs page, there are currently no available funds for NTMP projects.

NTMP will contact applicants once it is able to resume working on projects.

Do you have a burning H-Town-related question? Send it our way, and we will try to hunt down an answer.