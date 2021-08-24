Man shot to death while filming music video in La Marque, police say

La Marque, Texas – La Marque police said they do not believe the man killed in a shooting on Sunday night was the intended target.

According to the department’s Facebook page, officers responded to reports of a shooting on Lake Road on Sunday and found a 35-year-old man shot to death.

Police said they found approximately 45 spent shell casings.

“They shot 30 to 40 times,” said Allen Lamb, a neighbor. “I mean just boom, boom, right after the other.”

Allen Lamb and his brother David Lamb both live about a block away from where the shooting occurred.

“I just heard a barrage of gunshots,” David said. “A pause and then another barrage of gunshots.”

Police said the victim was filming a music video with a rap group when a vehicle pulled into the parking lot and opened fire into the crowd.

Investigators said the shooters may have hit the wrong person, but at this point, they do not believe the victim was the intended target.

“It makes me feel not safe cause I could get in the crossfire,” said David, who later checked his home for bullet holes.

Police said they are reviewing footage from the store, but have not released any details yet on a possible suspect.

The suspected vehicle was described as a black four-door car, possibly a Dodge, police said. Officers have not released the victim’s name yet.