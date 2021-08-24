Harris County opens mass vaccination site, moves another: Here’s what you need to know

FILE - A man gets a COVID-19 vaccine at a mass vaccination site at the Natick Mall on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, in Natick, Mass. U.S. experts are expected to recommend COVID-19 vaccine boosters for all Americans, regardless of age, eight months after they received their second dose of the shot, to ensure lasting protection against the coronavirus as the delta variant spreads across the country. An announcement was expected as soon as this week, with doses beginning to be administered widely once the Food and Drug Administration formally approves the vaccines. (Matt Stone/The Boston Herald via AP, Pool)

HOUSTON – Due to the increase in demand for COVID-19 vaccinations, Harris County Public Health said Tuesday it is making changes to better meet the vaccination needs of Harris County residents.

A mass vaccination site is opening at Sheldon Independent School District on Tuesday. The site will be open six days a week and will be closed every Tuesday. Hours of operation will be 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. The address is 11411 C. E. King Parkway. Vaccine operations will take place in the parking lot and HCPH will have the ability to provide 1,500 vaccinations per day.

The Community Vaccination Center currently located at NRG Park will transfer to Dick Graves Park on Reed Road starting this Thursday. The site will be open six days a week and closed every Monday. Hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. The address is 2000 Reed Rd. HCPH will have the ability to provide 3,000 vaccinations per day and provide COVID-19 testing.

Ad

Due to the recent rise in first dose vaccinations, appointments are encouraged and residents can schedule through vacstrac.hctx.net or call 832-927-8787. While HCPH said it will have some availability for walk-up vaccinations, those opportunities will be limited so we recommend residents call or sign up in advance.

Currently all HCPH vaccination sites are participating in the $100 cash card vaccination incentive. If you are a Harris County resident and receive your first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine between Aug. 17 and Aug. 31, you will receive a $100 cash card. For more information, go here.

HCPH said face coverings will be required for individuals seeking a vaccination and we urge residents to take additional COVID-19 prevention measures such as maintain social distancing, staying at home as much as possible and continue regularly washing their hands.

Ad

Parents must accompany their children, ages 12-17, to be vaccinated or children must bring a consent form signed by their parent or guardian. Consent forms can be found via vacstrac.hctx.net and 12- to 17-year-olds are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine. Adults over the age of 17 can choose from 3 vaccines: the one-dose Johnson & Johnson and the multi-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.