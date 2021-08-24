Fort Bend ISD’s Pecan Grove Elementary School temporarily switches to virtual learning

Fort Bend Independent School District announced Monday that Pecan Grove Elementary School will temporarily switch from face-to-face to virtual learning.

As the county battles the surge of COVID-19 cases and the delta variant, Fort Bend ISD stated that in an effort to mitigate the spread of the virus, it made the decision for the elementary school to go virtual starting Tuesday, Aug. 24 through Friday, Aug. 27.

On Tuesday, the instructional day will begin at 9:30 a.m., according to the district. Online classes will begin during normal house of operation for the remainder of the week.

Students are expected to return to in-person learning on Aug. 30.

