Fort Bend ISD board approves mask mandate for students, staff

SUGAR LAND, Texas – Fort Bend Independent School District’s Board of Trustees has approved a mask mandate for students and staff with a vote of 4-3 at a scheduled Board Workshop Monday, the district said.

The district said the mandate will take effect once the administration develops protocols on how the requirement will be implemented, particularly when it comes to outdoor use, student activities such as band and choir, and children with special needs.

The district said the protocols for FBISD’s mask mandate will align with CDC recommendations.

“The district will draft reasonable protocols to accommodate our students, staff and families while keeping everyone as safe and healthy as possible,” FBISD Acting Superintendent Diana Sayavedra said. “We are aware that some families may feel anxious about the mask mandate, but we hope that we can all unite in the spirit of cooperation and support of our students and staff.”

Ad

The district announced Monday that Pecan Grove Elementary School will temporarily switch from face-to-face to virtual learning.

READ MORE: Fort Bend ISD’s Pecan Grove Elementary School temporarily switches to virtual learning

As the county battles the surge of COVID-19 cases and the delta variant, FBISD stated that in an effort to mitigate the spread of the virus, it made the decision for the elementary school to go virtual starting Tuesday, Aug. 24 through Friday, Aug. 27.