Houston ISD superintendent welcomes students back to school

HOUSTON – It’s a big day for thousands of students in the Houston area as it is back to school for the largest district in the state of Texas. Thousands of students will be heading back to school. Houston ISD Superintendent Millard House made several stops Monday morning. The first was at Benbrook Elementary School, where he welcomed students with breakfast.

House says he’s committed to making sure students are safe this new school year. He’s gone against Gov. Greg Abbott’s order and some parents’ wishes by implementing a mandatory mask mandate.

“I think there are people on both sides of this conversation or argument, but again, the way the data is speaking to us right now, it’s reminding us again that this is a public health crisis,” says House.

Some students who have certain medical conditions will now be able to choose a virtual option. For the thousands of others, it’s back to in-person learning. Some will be welcomed with breakfast by the superintendent at a meet-and-greet with Jamaica, a new comfort dog with HISD police. School officials say Jamaica will help students deal with any stress and anxiety that may come with this new school year.

“We really want to move forward with a strong, safe and positive start to the school year,” said House.

