George Bush Intercontinental Airport ranks No. 1 for best and cleanest U.S. airport

Houston-based travelers are lucky to call the city home as George Bush Intercontinental Airport was ranked among the best and cleanest airports in the U.S. for a second consecutive year, CultureMap reports.

Based on the Skytrax 2021 World Airport Awards, George Bush Intercontinental Airport is ranked No.1 in the U.S. and 25th worldwide under the World’s Top 100 Airports category.

Bush Airport also ranked among the World’s Cleanest Airports, taking the No.1 spot in the U.S. and third overall in North America coming behind Toronto Pearson International Airport and Vancouver International Airport, respectively.

