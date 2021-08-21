‘We need to do something as a community’: Conroe ISD reporting record number of COVID-19 cases

In a video address by the Conroe ISD superintendent, Dr. Curtis Null gave an update on the latest numbers on Friday as COVID-19 cases in the district continue to climb.

Dr. Curtis Null, the Conroe ISD Superintendent, said, “We need to do something as a community to help make sure that we can keep our schools open and keep our kids safe.”

According to the district in the first two weeks of the school year, there have been over 1,100 reported positive cases that included 962 students and 176 staff.

“We have more than tripled even our worst week from the 2020 school year,” said Dr. Null.

Marcus Sneed, a parent said, “Well those are high numbers you know, a major concern to me. I didn’t know about those numbers.”

“I was sitting next to a girl who has it now, which was crazy,” said student Makayla Bailey.

The latest surge in cases has lead to the district to elevate its threat level to 4.

Dr. Null explained, “This swift action is necessary because moving to level five is catastrophic. Level five involves the closures of school.”

“It’s concerning to see every day letters coming in about more than five kids being positive that day,” said Christi Adamick, another parent.

While masks are not currently required by the district, in the video address superintendent strongly encouraging them for parents, students and staff.

“There’s not a mandate, it continues to be your choice parents and how you react. I’m just asking you to please give strong consideration to that choice,” said Dr. Null.

