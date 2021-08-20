CHARTS: Track active COVID-19 cases in Houston-area school districts

With many students back in the classroom and more starting the year in the coming days, KPRC 2 is tracking the active COVID-19 cases being reported by Houston-area school districts.

Below you’ll see a daily active case count from from several districts. We will also be tracking growth and declines in those active numbers. This information will be updated as school districts post new data on their COVID-19 dashboards. (Scroll down for links to those dashboards.)

As the largest school district in Texas, Houston ISD has a student population of 196,171 and a total staff count of 27,195. Current active cases in students comprise 0.03% of the total student population. Current active cases in staff comprise 0.33% of total staff. The district starts school Monday, August 23.

Conroe ISD tells us as of August 20, the district has approximately 67,000 students and 10,000 employees including substitutes. The active COVID-19 cases account for 1.39% of total students and 1.43% of total staff in that district.

Humble ISD has a student population of 46,951 and a total staff count of 5,567. Current active cases in students comprise 1.23% of the total student population. Current active cases in staff comprise 2.48% of total staff.

LINKS TO SCHOOL DISTRICT COVID-19 DASHBOARDS

School district dashboards may include a breakdown of cases by campuses, total numbers which include recoveries, and additional metrics. Click on the district name below for a direct link to each district’s dashboard.

KPRC 2 will add additional COVID-19 dashboards for local school districts when they are available or updated for the 2021-2022 school year. If your district’s dashboard is up and running but not listed above, please let us know in the comment section below.