Man who allegedly threatened to steal plane, stripped off clothes at Tomball Jet Center taken into custody

TOMBALL, Texas – A man was arrested at the Tomball Jet Center Tuesday afternoon for criminal mischief.

Clifford Galbraith, 31, was taken into custody after authorities were called by airport employees.

Surveillance video from the Tomball Jet Center moments before the arrest shows a shirtless man walking into the lobby.

Brian Painter, the Tomball Jet Center Manager said, “That’s when he first walked into our lobby and approached our front desk. Very incoherent.”

According to the Painter, Galbraith was acting erratic, walking in and out of the lobby and at one point even onto the tarmac. They, in turn, quickly called the police.

“He was making comments that he was going to fight, he was making comments that he was going to take an airplane,” said Painter.

With authorities now on their way, Painter said during the ordeal Galbraith damaged several of their A/C units on their property.

“He disabled three of our units. We have five units in one building and he disabled three of them for sure,” explained Painter.

As authorities arrived at the scene, Painter says things took a bizarre turn before Galbraith was finally arrested.

Painter said, ”The guy was walking around. He was laying down every single water puddle, took his clothes off and laid down in the ditch is full of water.”

In all, Painter says the incident lasted between 30-45 minutes but it’s certainly a situation they won’t soon forget.

“At the time we had a ramp full of airplanes out, there were some running, some weren’t. So it was very concerning,” said Painter.