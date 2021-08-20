Cypress Creek Bridge bridge on Champion Forest closed due to ‘instability,’ officials say

Officials announced Friday an emergency closure of the Cypress Creek Bridge on Champion Forest.
The bridge is between Strack Road and Cypresswood Drive.
According to the Harris County Commissioner’s Office, a contractor was installing a water line under the bridge when the line started to leak, eroding the soil beneath the bridge.
Officials said the leak created instability, which lead to the bridge closure.
Crews are working to repair the road as soon as possible. They hope to reopen the bridge within a week.
An emergency closure is in immediate effect for Champion Forest at the Cypress Creek Bridge. Crews are working to reopen the road as soon as possible, but the length of the closure is indefinite— Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) August 20, 2021
Strack Rd will be used as a detour for NB traffic and Cypresswood Dr. for SB traffic pic.twitter.com/EAl0VJPfjs