Cypress Creek Bridge bridge on Champion Forest closed due to ‘instability,’ officials say

Officials announced Friday an emergency closure of the Cypress Creek Bridge on Champion Forest in Cypress.

Officials announced Friday an emergency closure of the Cypress Creek Bridge on Champion Forest.

The bridge is between Strack Road and Cypresswood Drive.

According to the Harris County Commissioner’s Office, a contractor was installing a water line under the bridge when the line started to leak, eroding the soil beneath the bridge.

Officials said the leak created instability, which lead to the bridge closure.

Crews are working to repair the road as soon as possible. They hope to reopen the bridge within a week.