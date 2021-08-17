Clear icon
79º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Woman shot, killed while pulling into her garage, deputies say

Daniela Sternitzky-Di Napoli, Digital News Editor

Tags: local, crime
An investigation is underway after a woman was shot to death in west Harris County.
An investigation is underway after a woman was shot to death in west Harris County. (KPRC 2)

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a woman was shot to death in west Harris County.

The shooting happened just before 6 a.m. Tuesday at a home on Appletree Hill Lane between Barker Cypress and Greenhouse roads, authorities said.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the woman was pulling into her garage when one or multiple people opened fire on her.

The woman was shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Daniela Sternitzky-Di Napoli has been a digital news editor at KPRC 2 since 2018. She is a published poet and has background in creative writing and journalism. Daniela has covered events like Hurricane Harvey and the Astros World Series win. In her spare time, Daniela is an avid reader and loves to spend time with her two miniature dachshunds.

email