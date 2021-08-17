Woman shot, killed while pulling into her garage, deputies say

An investigation is underway after a woman was shot to death in west Harris County.

The shooting happened just before 6 a.m. Tuesday at a home on Appletree Hill Lane between Barker Cypress and Greenhouse roads, authorities said.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the woman was pulling into her garage when one or multiple people opened fire on her.

The woman was shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.