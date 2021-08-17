Free COVID-19 vaccinations: Here are 31 Houston Health Department-affiliated sites you can go to this week

HOUSTON – The Houston Health Department announced its schedule for sites offering free doses of COVID-19 vaccine during the week of Aug. 16, 2021.

Thirty-one health department-affiliated free vaccination sites are on the schedule for the week. The sites welcome walk-ins and appointment information is available at HoustonEmerency.org/covid19 or by calling 832-393-4220. Vaccination does not require ID, proof of residency, citizenship, or insurance.

Super Saturday Vaccination Day Sites

Eleven schools will participate in week three of Mayor Sylvester Turner’s Super Saturday Vaccination Day clinics for students and families, scheduled for every Saturday in August. Super Saturday Vaccination Day clinics offering Pfizer vaccine, approved for people age 12 and older, on August 21 are:

Bruce Elementary School , 510 Jensen Dr., 77020 - 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Clifton Middle School, 6001 Golden Forest Dr, 77092 - 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Energized for Excellence Academy , 6201 Bissonet St., 77081 - 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Hollibrook Elementary, 3602 Hollister Rd., 77080 - 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Martin Elementary , 11718 Hendon Ln., 77072 - 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Meadow Wood Elementary, 14230 Memorial Dr., 77079 - 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Northbrook Middle School , 3030 Rosewood Dr., 77080 - 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Pine Shadows Elementary, 9900 Neuens Rd., 77080 - 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Spring Branch Elementary , 1700 Campbell Rd., 77080 - 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Washington High School , 4204 Yale St., 77018 - 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

Yates High School, 3650 Alabama St., 77004 - 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Pop-up Sites

The department and its partner agencies will offer Pfizer vaccinations at 11 pop-up sites during the week, located at:

Braesner WIC Center , 10039 Bissonet St., 77036 - August 17-20, 2021: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Food Town , 5 Uvalde Rd., 77015 - August 17-20, 2021: 11 a.m.-6 p.m., August 21, 2021: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Etoile Charter Academy , 6614 Hornwood Dr., 77074 - August 18, 2021: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.

Backyard Blues & BBQ — TSU and KTSU Radio , 3988 Tierwester St., 77004 - August 20, 2021: 4-10 p.m.

Houstonopoly , 2501 Rice Blvd., 77005 - August 20, 2021: 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

Westside High School , 14201 Briar Forest Dr., 77077 - August 20, 2021: 4-7 p.m.

Antioch Missionary Baptist Church , 500 Clay St., 77002 - August 21, 2021: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Clifton Middle School , 6001 Golden Forest Dr., 77092 - August 21, 2021: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Jarred Vanderbilt Back-to-School Event , 11101 S. Gessner Dr., 77071 - August 21, 2021: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Sunny’s Flea Market , 8705 Airline Dr., 77037 - August 22, 2021: 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Bering Memorial United Church of Christ, 1440 Harold St., 77006 - August 22, 2021: 11:30 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Fixed Sites

Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available at the department’s health centers and some multi-service centers. Starting August 2, the health department will provide $25 gift cards to people who get fully-vaccinated for COVID-19 within 42 days of their first dose administered at its health center and multi-service center clinics.

Eligible clinic locations and hours of operation:

Acres Home Multi-Service Center , 6719 W. Montgomery Rd. - Mondays, Wednesday, Fridays: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Hiram Clarke Multi-Service Center , 3810 W. Fuqua St. - Tuesdays: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

La Nueva Casa de Amigos Health Center , 1809 North Main St. - Mondays/Thursdays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m., Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays: 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Magnolia Multi-Service Center, 7037 Capitol St. - Thursdays: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Northside Health Center , 8504 Schuller Rd. - Mondays/Thursdays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m., Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays: 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Sharpstown Health Services , 6201 Bonhomme Rd. - Mondays/Thursdays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m., Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays: 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Southwest Multi-Service Center, 6400 High Star Dr. - Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Sunnyside Health Center, 4605 Wilmington St. - Mondays/Thursdays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m., Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays: 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available at the NRG Park Yellow Lot, Gate 16, 9036 S. Main St. The site is open Tuesdays through Sundays from noon to 7 p.m. In-Home Vaccination

Free in-home COVID-19 vaccination is available to qualifying older adults, people with disabilities, and veterans.

People may call 832-393-4301 to about qualify for the program.

Testing Sites

The department and its partner agencies offer free COVID-19 testing sites across the city. A list of testing sites is available at HoustonEmergency.org/covid19 or by calling 832-393-4220. The CDC recommends people who have symptoms and most people who had close contact (within 6 feet for a total of 15 minutes or more over a 24-hour period) with someone with confirmed COVID-19 be tested for COVID-19 infection.

Vaccination and testing site schedules may shift during the week to meet community need. Find the latest information at HoustonEmergency.org or by calling 832-393-4220.