Ask 2: Who is responsible for the street sewer located on the curb in front of my house?

Question: Who is responsible for the street sewer located on the curb in front of my house?

Answer: The street sewer or storm drain is referred to by City of Houston officials as a private sewer and is typically known as “community sewers.”

According to Houston Public Works, these private sewers are shared by neighbors and must be operated and maintained by private groups that may have formal or informal agreements.

If residents are experiencing a sewer backup, overflow, or have an odor complaint, Houston Public Works directs them to call the City of Houston Information Line at 311.

