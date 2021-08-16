Calling all food trucks: A giant food truck park is coming to Pearland

PEARLAND, Texas – Foodies, get ready. A large-scale food truck park will make a pit stop to Pearland soon.

Comida Park is a food truck park that is said to bring food trucks together to connect with foodies, families and friends everywhere, its website said.

Renderings of the future food truck park can be seen below:

HEY PEARLAND! Take a look at the soon to open COMIDA PARK. For more information and food truck interest, visit www.comidapark.com. Posted by Comida Park on Monday, July 26, 2021

It’s unclear on the exact date of the grand opening. However, organizers from the Comida Park Facebook page responded via Facebook comments that they are projecting a late fall 2021 opening.

Comida Park will take place inside Cole’s Flea Market, located at 1014 Main St, at the corner of Telephone Road and Beltway 8 in Pearland.

Food truck entrepreneurs who are interested in participating in Comida Park can apply here.

Ad

To stay in the loop, visit the website here.