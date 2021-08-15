Police investigating apparent murder-suicide at rehab center in south Houston

The Houston Police Department is investigating an apparent murder-suicide Sunday afternoon at a rehabilitation center.

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department is investigating an apparent murder-suicide Sunday afternoon at a rehabilitation center, according to a press release.

Police said the double shooting occurred after 2 p.m. at 9551 Fannin in south Houston.

Investigators said a female patient in her 70s, who had recently suffered a stroke, asked her husband to come to visit her. Officials said both the wife and husband were in her room.

According to the release, the staff told police that they heard popping sounds but didn’t think anything of it. Later, the staff said they went to check on them and found the woman slumped over in her wheelchair.

As they were performing CPR, the staff noticed she had suffered a gunshot wound. Then, they discovered the husband was laying on the ground with a gunshot wound as well.

Both were pronounced deceased at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.