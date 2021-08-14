Partly Cloudy icon
Man fatally shot during altercation with motorcyclists on Westheimer, Houston police say

Briana Zamora-Nipper, Community Associate Producer

HOUSTON – A man was fatally shot during an altercation with multiple motorcyclists, Houston police said,

At approximately 8 p.m. Friday, patrol officers with the Houston Police Department were dispatched to a location near the intersection of Westheimer Road and Stoney Brook Drive in reference to reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived on scene they located a man deceased in a vehicle, HPD Lt. Larry Crowson said.

Witnesses told officers the victim got into some sort of dispute with a group of motorcyclists west of the intersection. During the altercation, one of the motorcyclists pulled out a gun and fatally shot the driver. The man’s vehicle continued on into oncoming traffic before coming to a rest near the intersection of Westheimer Road and Stoney Brook Drive, investigators at the scene said.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Houston Police Department. The investigation is in its early stages as officers work to gather more information.

Briana Zamora-Nipper joined the KPRC 2 digital team as a community associate producer in 2019. During her time in H-Town, she's covered everything from fancy Houston homes to tropical storms. Previously, she worked at Austin Monthly Magazine and KAGS TV, where she earned a Regional Edward R. Murrow award for her work as a digital producer.

