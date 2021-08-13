Texas Renaissance Festival to require COVID-19 vaccinations for participants, employees, but not ticketed visitors, season pass holders

The King will continue his legacy this 2020 season, as the festival plans to expand.

HOUSTON – The Texas Renaissance Festival announced Thursday they will require COVID-19 vaccinations for festival participants, but not ticketed attendees or season pass holders.

The policy includes full or part-time festival staff, contracted vendors and their employees, and performers.

The letter with the policy reads, in part: “Dear Participants, our first responsibility as a business is the safety of our employees, customers, and our community. As such, we are taking all necessary precautions as we look forward to welcoming guests to the 2021 Festival. In order to allow this to happen safely, all festival participants (TRF Employees, Contracted Vendors, Employees of Vendors and Performers) will be required to supply proof of vaccination against COVID-19. Proof of vaccination will be required before a participant pass will be issued. This does not apply to ticketed visitors and season pass holders.”

Ad

To read the full letter, click here.

George Coulam, founder and president of the festival, said in a letter posted on their website that being vaccinated is an opportunity to “serve as a role model in our community.”

Participants will be given a “participation pass” once proof of COVID-19 vaccination is supplied, Coulam said.

Coulam also said the Festival will partner with Walgreens to offer free COVID-19 vaccines beginning Aug. 24. More information will be sent out to participants via email.