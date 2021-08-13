Nutcracker Market returns this November for its 40th Anniversary

The products seen at the Nutcracker Market on Nov. 14, 2019.

The Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market is back!

After going virtual during the 2020 holiday season, which would’ve been its 40th, the Nutcracker Market is set to return with a redo celebration of its 40th anniversary this November at NRG Center.

The holiday shopping experience is scheduled to run from Thursday, November 11 - Sunday, November 14, 2021.

Tickets are available now for advance purchase on Ticketmaster when the presale code NM2021 is used.

Presale for the Nutcracker Market ends at 10 p.m. on Sunday, August 15.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Monday, August 16.

Prices range from $18 for general admission and $50 for early-bird admission.

Ad

For more information, visit NutcrackerMarket.com.

Are you planning to go this year? What did you miss most? Let us know in the comments.