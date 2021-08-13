Lamar CISD to follow governor’s order against mask mandates instead of county’s mask order

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas – Lamar Consolidated Independent School District announced that it will continue to follow Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order to ban mask mandates in schools, despite Fort Bend County’s mask mandate for county schools.

Lamar CISD sent a statement to parents Thursday night announcing that it will continue to follow the governor’s order against mask mandates and follow the board-approved COVID-19 protocols, making face coverings optional.

Fort Bend County Judge KP George announced Thursday that the county issued an indoor mask mandate for all Fort Bend County employees and visitors at county facilities. He said he reinstated the mask order for all county schools and federal buildings, which went into effect on Thursday.

George, along with several county leaders, announced the submission of a lawsuit that challenged the executive order GA-38.

The lawsuit requested a temporary restraining order against the governor’s executive order.

Under the governor’s order, entities that defy the governor are subject to a $1,000 fine.