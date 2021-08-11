Partly Cloudy icon
Fort Bend County to file emergency lawsuit challenging Gov. Abbott’s executive ban on mask mandates

Brittany Taylor, Digital News Editor

Watch live: Fort Bend County to file emergency lawsuit
RICHMOND, Texas – Several Fort Bend County leaders are expected to announce the submission of a lawsuit that will challenge Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order GA-38, which bans local officials from mandating masks.

Fort Bend County Judge KP George, Fort Bend County Attorney and Health and Emergency Management officials will discuss the lawsuit during the media briefing at 5 p.m.

The lawsuit will request a temporary restraining order against the governor’s executive order.

“We are experiencing a health crisis emergency and I am concerned about the health and safety of our children and the hardworking employees in Fort Bend County,” said George. “How do you strip local government of the power to protect public safety? You can not play with people’s lives, and I feel that the governor’s executive order causes harm and risks the health and safety of our public employees and their families, many of whom have school-age children.”

