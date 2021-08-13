Ask 2: Why do so many cars not have front license plates?

At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: Why do so many cars not have front license plates?

Answer: It is a common pattern among many sports and luxury vehicle owners to not display a front license plate.

According to an experienced engineer, these vehicle owners avoid displaying a front license plate due to its appearance and the low probability that they’d even be pulled over because of it.

In the event that one of these drivers is stopped, paying a small fine is nothing in comparison to the tens to hundreds of thousands of dollars they’ve invested to own a nice appearing sports or luxury vehicle, the engineer answered on a Quora forum.

According to the Texas Transportation Code, Texas drivers are required to have a license plate mounted to both the front and back of their vehicle.

Failure to comply may result in a fine of $200.

