Ask 2: Can I put my license plate on my windshield?

Question: Can I put my license plate on my windshield?

Answer: No.

Texas is a two-plate state, and according to the Texas Transportation Code, vehicles must have a mounted front and back license plate. Drivers with plates on their windshield are not compliant by law as it may obstruct their vision.

Your license plates must also be visible by police within 50 feet.

Failure to comply may result in a fine of $200.

