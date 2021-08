Woman dead after being ejected from vehicle in crash involving 18-wheeler in Jersey Village, police say

HOUSTON – A woman has died after a crash involving a semi-truck in Jersey Village Thursday, police said.

Police said the crash happened on Highway 290 near North Eldridge Parkway around 12:15 a.m.

Investigators said the woman was thrown from her car when she hit the semi-truck. She was transported to the hospital via Life Flight with CPR in progress before she was pronounced dead, officers said.

The freeway was shut down as a result of the crash.