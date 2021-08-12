Partly Cloudy icon
Local News

This is how Carlos Correa and Harris County are teaming up to help underserved families across the county

Daniela Sternitzky-Di Napoli, Digital News Editor

HOUSTON – The Harris County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (HCOHSEM) and the Carlos Correa Foundation are teaming up to help families in need across the county.

Here is what you need to know:

  • This is an effort to help underserved families prepare for an emergency situation such as hurricanes, floods or otherwise.
  • Families will receive emergency preparedness kits as well as a 45-Day, 1- person super food vault and a 72-hour survival pack with food, water, and gear.
  • The effort is part of the Correa Family Foundation’s commitment to “support organizations responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.”
  • The Correa Foundation will also donate personal protective equipment to HCOHSEM.

People are encouraged to stay up-to-date on weather and before, during and after a hurricane or major weather event. People can sign up to receive weather and emergency alerts at readyharris.org or closely monitor the news.

Officials and the HCOHSEM will provide information about current conditions, evacuations and re-entry.

To learn more about the Correa Family Foundation visit Correafamilyfoundation.org

