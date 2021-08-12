Man killed after police chase ends in crash in Humble, police say

HUMBLE, Texas – Investigators said a man is dead after a driver was fleeing from police and crashed in Humble Thursday.

The crash happened on Atascocita Road near Wilson Road around 3 a.m.

According to investigators, officers tried to pull the vehicle over after they received a report of a nearby robbery, but the car sped off.

After a short pursuit, investigators said the driver crashed the vehicle.

Police said one man was thrown from the car and died at the scene. Officers are unsure if the man that died was the driver of the vehicle or a passenger.

There were two other people in the vehicle, police said. One of them was taken to the hospital.

An investigation of the crash is currently underway.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.