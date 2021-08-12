Partly Cloudy icon
Watch live: Fort Bend County Sheriff to discuss investigation into luxury vehicle theft ring

Amanda Cochran, Specialty Senior Content Editor

HOUSTON – The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office is scheduled to hold a news conference about a luxury vehicle theft case which remains under investigation.

Watch the news conference in the video player above at 10:00 a.m.

Amanda Cochran is an Edward R. Murrow award-winning journalist. She specializes in Texas features, social media news and local crime.

