Former Kemah mayor indicted, accused of abuse of official capacity

HOUSTON – A grand jury has indicted a former Kemah mayor and former water official of abuse of official capacity.

Matthew Drake Wiggins was indicted Tuesday in the 10th District Court. His bond is set at $5,000.

Records claim Wiggins misused government services as it related to printing, postage and/or insert processing done by AVR, Incorporated “which had come into the defendant’s custody or possession by virtue of the defendant’s employment and/or office as a public servant, namely the President of the Galveston County Water Control and Improvement District No.12., by mailing newsletters in customers water bills relating to political advertising and/or political advocacy and/or political opponents, and the value of the printing, postage and/or insert processing was $2,500 or more but less than $30,000.”