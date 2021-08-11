Watch live: Woman who claims Taser shocks threw her from wheelchair during false arrest to hold news conference

HOUSTON – A woman who claims a Harris County deputy used a Taser on her multiple times while she was in a wheelchair is holding a news conference with lawyers on Wednesday to discuss the deputy in the lawsuit she has filed against the county and the deputies involved.

The lawsuit claims on Nov. 16, 2016, Holman received a call that her pregnant daughter was being slammed against a car at a Valero station on Northborough Road.

Holman claims she called 911 and that she asked police to protect her daughter from whomever was assaulting her at the gas station. When Holman arrived at the scene, she claims in the lawsuit that authorities were holding her daughter against the police car and that they ignored her. Holman got out of her car with help from a person at the gas station and then was ordered to leave by authorities. As she claims she tried to leave, she began writing down what the deputy was saying and she claims the deputy took her phone, threw it and ordered another deputy to arrest her.

Holman claims she was held with her arms behind her back and then a Taser was used on her multiple times until she was shocked out of her wheelchair. She claims in the lawsuit that she was left on the ground until EMS arrived – without intervention from the other law enforcement at the scene.

Holman said the district attorney’s office dropped all charges against her.

KPRC 2 is reaching out to the Harris County authorities for comment.