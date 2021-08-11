These stores have reinstated their masks policies following CDC guidelines reversal

Following a reversal of guidelines regarding mask-wearing made by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), multiple U.S. retailers and food chains have announced they’re reinstating their mask policies.
On July 27, the CDC updated its recommendations for mask-wearing, stating that everyone should wear masks indoors, regardless of vaccine status, to help maximize protection from the Delta variant.
Here are stores that have updated their own mask policies following the latest CDC guidance:
- Home Depot - All employees, regardless of vaccine status, are required to wear masks inside.
- Kroger- All employees and customers are strongly encouraged to wear a mask in stores and facilities
- Lowe’s - All employees, regardless of vaccine status, are required to wear masks inside.
- McDonald’s - In counties with a substantial or high risk of transmission, all employees and customers, regardless of vaccine status, are required to wear masks.
- Starbucks - All employees, regardless of vaccine status, are required to wear masks inside. Where mandated by local law or regulation, Starbucks will require customers to wear masks while inside.
- Target - All employees, regardless of vaccine status, are required to wear masks inside. Target strongly recommends masks for all customers in counties with substantial or high risk of transmission
- Walmart - In counties with substantial or high risk of transmission and where there are state or local mask mandates, all employees, regardless of vaccine status, will be required to wear masks inside its facilities, including stores, Sam’s Club locations, and distribution and fulfillment centers.