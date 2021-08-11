Spring ISD requiring all students, staff to wear masks starting next week

SPRING – Spring ISD superintendent announced Tuesday evening that a mask mandate will be in effect for all 35,000 students and staff when school begins on Monday, Aug. 16.

Spring ISD is now the first district to officially go against Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order.

Abbott’s July executive order says “no government entity, including a county, city, school district and public health authority” and “any public or private entity that is receiving or will receive public funds” can enforce mask or vaccine mandates. Offenses could lead to fines up to $1,000. Private businesses, however, still have the right to require customers and employees to wear masks.

“We made these changes to ensure everyone feels like they are getting the information they need about COVID-19 in our school community. For families and staff who were with us for the 2020-21 school year, you’ll remember how this process worked. If there was a positive case on the campus, our Emergency Management & School Safety team would handle the contact tracing, and our principals/administrators would work with our Communications Department to send out a general notification. This process worked very well last year, so we want to continue with it as long as necessary,” the statement read, in part.

The district also said on Wednesday, Aug. 11, it will be sending out a survey to all parents/guardians asking about potential interest in a virtual learning option.