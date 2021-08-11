Pizza Hut to offer plant-based pepperoni pizza as option in select cities, including Houston

HOUSTON – Beyond Meat, a company that offers a variety of plant-based meat, and Yum! Brands announced its partnership with Pizza Hut that will feature a new plant-based pepperoni pizza, according to reports.

The pepperoni pizza will be available at 70 Pizza Hut locations, including Houston.

The partnership will be an expansion of the companies’ growing collaborations that will offer more plant-based options for customers, according to a release. KFC and Starbucks are just a few big named companies that have recently offered their customers plant-based meats.

“We are honored to enter into a global strategic partnership with Yum! Brands, one of the world’s largest restaurant companies. We look forward to expanding our work with the teams at Yum’s iconic KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell brands to together bring truly delicious plant-based product innovation to consumers,” said Ethan Brown, Beyond Meat Founder & CEO.

“Today’s announcement builds on our strong relationship with Beyond Meat and, given the consumer response during recent tests with Beyond Meat, we’re excited about the long-term potential plant-based protein menu items have to attract more customers to our brands, especially younger consumers,” said Chris Turner, Yum! Brands CFO. “We expect this Beyond Meat partnership to strengthen our brands’ capability to offer delicious, plant-based menu items that are driven by consumer demand for more diverse protein options and our brands’ strategies in local markets.”