Katy ISD board approves virtual learning for grades K-6

Katy ISD announces first three weeks of classes to be entirely online

KATY – During a Katy Independent School District Special Board Meeting on Tuesday, trustees approved an online learning program for students enrolled in kindergarten through sixth grade.

According to the news release, parents will be able to begin enrolling their children in virtual learning starting Wednesday, Aug. 11 at 10 a.m. Applications will close on Tuesday, Aug. 17, and virtual learning will begin on Monday, Aug. 30 through Friday, Oct. 15.

“The KVA Grades K-6 program is being made available for parents of those students who may wish to immunize their child against COVID but do not currently have the option to do so due to minimum age requirements tied to the current iteration of the vaccine,” the release said, in part.

Additional items approved during the Katy ISD Special Board Meeting include: