Katy ISD board approves virtual learning for grades K-6

KATY – During a Katy Independent School District Special Board Meeting on Tuesday, trustees approved an online learning program for students enrolled in kindergarten through sixth grade.
According to the news release, parents will be able to begin enrolling their children in virtual learning starting Wednesday, Aug. 11 at 10 a.m. Applications will close on Tuesday, Aug. 17, and virtual learning will begin on Monday, Aug. 30 through Friday, Oct. 15.
“The KVA Grades K-6 program is being made available for parents of those students who may wish to immunize their child against COVID but do not currently have the option to do so due to minimum age requirements tied to the current iteration of the vaccine,” the release said, in part.
Additional items approved during the Katy ISD Special Board Meeting include:
- COVID-19 Paid Leave for Employees – The Board approved 10 additional days of paid leave for employees who are documented COVID-19 positive and require mandatory quarantining. These days are in addition to employees’ existing leave bank.
- Employee and Student COVID-19 Testing Site – The Board approved expanding the employee testing site to include Katy ISD students.
- Intermittent School to Home Learning Model - The Board approved providing students who are required to isolate due to COVID-19, or any other medical condition, a learning option where they can access their assignments through the Katy ISD Learning Management System (Canvas) to stay current on classroom assignments. Intermittent School to Home is not a virtual program, such as KVA, and students cannot exceed a total of 20 cumulative days.