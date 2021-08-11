Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo awards $1.2M in scholarships to Texas college students

TEXAS – The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo officials announced Tuesday that 99 Texas college students will receive $1.2 million in additional educational funds through the Rodeo’s Achievement Scholarship Program.

The scholarships are awarded to current Rodeo scholars who are working toward an undergraduate degree, have completed four semesters and at least 60 hours of coursework, and have a cumulative grade point average of 3.0 or higher at a Texas college or university. Each student will receive an additional $4,000 scholarship for each eligible semester.

“These students have been a part of the Rodeo family since they received their first educational scholarship from the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, and their academic accomplishments continue to make us proud,” said Chris Boleman, Houston Rodeo president and CEO. “These Achievement Scholarships will further support these dedicated students as they work toward obtaining their undergraduate degree from some of the finest colleges and universities in Texas.”

The achievement scholarships are awarded following the initial Rodeo scholarship for a maximum combined total of up to $36,000 in educational funding. Of these 99 scholars, nearly 20% are the first in their families to graduate high school, and 36% are the first to attend college. The scholars attend 18 different Texas colleges and universities, and the top five schools represented are: Texas A&M University, The University of Texas at Austin, University of Houston, Texas Tech University and Sam Houston State University.

The 2022 Rodeo is scheduled for Feb. 28 – March 20. The 2022 World’s Championship Bar-B-Que Contest is scheduled for Feb. 24 – 26.