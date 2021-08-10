UFC president shows off private floor suite complete with gym, basketball court, theater and more at Houston’s Post Oak Hotel

Inside the Post Oak Hotel. This is not inside the suite seen in the video.

Tilman Fertitta sure knows how to host.

In a video uploaded by UFC president Dana White, Houstonians were offered an inside look at a remarkable suite taking up an entire floor at The Post Oak Hotel.

White, who was in town for the Ciryl Gane vs. Derrick Lewis fight on Saturday at the Toyota Center, took to his Twitter to show off The Ambassador Suite at Fertitta’s luxury retreat The Post Oak Hotel.

“The BADDEST hotel room I have ever stay in...” White tweeted.

The suite includes grand amenities such as a personal gym, Houston Rockets’ basketball court, locker room, movie theater, Laser Shot simulator, arcade games, indoor putting green and more.

Check out White’s tour of The Ambassador Suite in the video below:

Editor’s Note: Use of profanity without censorship is heard throughout the following video.