McDonald’s employee accused of setting up armed robbery in Spring

SPRING, Texas – A McDonald’s employee was arrested after being accused of setting up an armed robbery Tuesday in Spring, according to deputies with the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office.

Deputies responded to the McDonald’s restaurant in the 22000 block of Cypresswood Drive about an aggravated robbery.

When deputies arrived, the manager told them that his employee, Nicholas Brinkman, was robbed at gunpoint in the drive-thru window for all the money inside the register, investigators said. During the investigation, surveillance video revealed that Brinkman set up the robbery with the robber in an attempt to split the money later, according to deputies.

Brinkman admitted to the crime, deputies said. He was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail where he was charged with aggravated robbery. No bond has been set at this time of writing.

The second suspect involved has not been positively identified, authorities said.