Driver dead after rear-ending 18-wheeler in Deer Park, sheriff says

Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image.

DEER PARK, Texas – Harris County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a crash involving an 18-wheeler that left a man dead in Deer Park, authorities said.

The crash happened at 7400 La Porte Freeway near Independence Freeway, deputies said.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, an 18-wheeler was stopped on the outbound shoulder. A driver, who was described as a Hispanic male between 20 and 30, rear-ended the truck, Gonzalez said.

on-scene. No other persons were injured. Scene investigation should be clearing soon. #HouNews — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) August 10, 2021

Gonzalez said the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said no other people were injured during the crash.

The eastbound feeder road beginning at Battleground and 225 will be closed as deputies investigate the crash. Drivers have been asked to find an alternative route.