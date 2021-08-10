713 Music Hall slated to open with Willie Nelson as inaugural act

HOUSTON – Live Nation’s new Houston venue is scheduled to open in just a few months.

According to a news release, the 713 Music Hall will be ready for its official unveiling on Nov. 17, with Willie Nelson as the inaugural performance.

“The much-anticipated concert venue will start to host an eclectic range of shows this November with tickets on sale Friday, Aug. 13 at 10 a.m. on 713MusicHall.com.”

Here is a look at the opening concert lineup:

Nov. 17: Willie Nelson & Family

Nov. 18: RÜFÜS DU SOL with Flight Facilities (Sold out)

Nov. 19: RÜFÜS DU SOL with Flight Facilities (On sale now)

Nov. 20: Whiskey Myers with The Steel Woods, Bones Owens

Nov. 21: Evanescence + Halestorm with Plush

Dec. 31: Khruangbin with Aidan Kennedy

Feb. 11: Erasure with Bag Raiders

The venue was announced earlier in 2021 and will be “one of the most unique performance venues in Texas.”

“Housed in the city’s latest major downtown development project POST Houston, the 713 Music Hall will be a key anchor in transforming the historic Barbara Jordan Post Office into a hub for culture, food, shopping and recreation with an expected 100 events annually,” the release said.

The venue has a capacity for 5,000 people and, according to the release, will bring job opportunities for people looking to work in venue and event management.

Ad

“Music is all about connection, and we are proud the 713 Music Hall reps its hometown in such a great way as it connects artists with fans in Houston,” Sherri Sosa, President, Venue Nation said. “We can’t wait to open the doors and bring even more live music to the city.”

For more information about 713 Music Hall, please visit 713MusicHall.com.